UFC News: Anderson Silva addresses a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva

What's the story?

Now that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva is eligible to make his return to the Octagon, 'The Spider' has definite high hopes on his comeback inside the Octagon.

In a recent Press Conference, Silva revealed his future plans and what his next plans inside the Octagon are.

In case you didn't know...

Having enjoyed a Middleweight Championship reign of 2,457 days, Anderson Silva is quite possibly the greatest fighter to ever step foot inside the Octagon.

Silva, who last competed in the UFC Octagon back in 2017, has recently been on USADA's radar and was eventually suspended in July of 2018.

However, earlier this year, Silva was free off his USADA suspension and it was noted that he would be allowed to resume fighting from November 2018.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about his future in the UFC, Anderson Silva addressed the fact that he has only three fights left in the UFC and after that he is seemingly done for good. Silva, who is currently slated to face upstart Israel Adesanya at UFC 234, threw shade at another UFC veteran in the form of Georges St. Pierre, who very recently showed his disinterest towards a fight against 'The Spider'. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I believe Georges St-Pierre does not take the real challenge. He just tries to do something easy for yourself, but this is Georges St-Pierre. He’s so smart. That’s the game, that’s the business. He’s a business man."

However, there is one fight that definitely interested in and that is a dream showdown against Conor McGregor. Silva feels a fight at 180 will be good for both him and the Irishman but as of right now, it is Dana White's decision to make.

“I believe 180 (pounds) is good for me and McGregor. I’m just waiting, because I don’t control this. This is a question for Dana, but I believe this an amazing fight for the fans.”

What's next?

Anderson Silva officially returns to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 234 in Australia on the 10th of February, 2019, as 'The Spider' prepares himself to go head-to-head against Israel Adesanya.

