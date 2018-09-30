UFC News: Anderson Silva reveals his UFC return date

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 30 Sep 2018, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anderson Silva

What's the story?

In a recent exchange with a fan on Instagram, veteran UFC fighter Anderson Silva claimed that he's apparently all set to make his return to the Octagon in early 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva is quite possibly one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot into the Octagon, having enjoyed the longest reigning UFC Middleweight Championship reign at 2,457 days which initially began in 2006 and ended in 2013.

During his tenure as MW Champion, The Spider racked up 10 consecutive wins under his belt before being eventually dethroned by Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013. Following his title defeat, Silva went on to share the Octagon with the likes of Derek Brunson, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping as well.

The heart of the matter

Anderson Silva's USADA suspension has kept him out of Octagon action since last February of 2017, however, later next month, the former UFC Middleweight Champion will once again be clear to fight in the UFC and as of right now, it looks like the 43-year old is seemingly looking to get back into Octagon competition in early January.

As per reported by Guilherme Cruz on Twitter, Silva has apparently noted on his official Instagram handle that he will be making his return to the UFC in January of 2019 and despite being in his forties, there is definitely no doubt in the fact that Anderson Silva remains as one of the most passionate fighters of all time.

Replying to a comment on his Instagram page moments ago, Anderson Silva says he's fighting in January. pic.twitter.com/HlDzlMw3x2 — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 27, 2018

What's next?

As of this writing, it remains to be seen who Anderson Silva's next opponent in the Octagon is going to be. However, one thing is to be noted is the fact that prior to Silva's suspension in 2017, the former Middleweight Champion was expected to face off against Kelvin Gastelum, therefore, a re-booked fight against Gastelum could very well be on the cards.