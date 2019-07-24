UFC News: Andre Fili reveals how he is back in love with fighting following his recent win

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 24 Jul 2019, 01:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andre Fili

What's the story?

UFC Featherweight sensation Andre Fili recently spoke with Bloody Elbow and during the conversation, the 29-year-old revealed how he is starting to love fighting again and the secret behind his recent success.

In case you didn't know...

Andre Fili made his UFC debut at UFC 166 against Jeremy Larsen, whom he defeated via second-round TKO in order to mark his first win in the promotion. Despite losing to the likes of Max Holloway, Doo Ho Choi, and Yair Rodriguez, "Touchy" still remains as one of the top fighters in the Featherweight division having recently secured wins over the likes of Myles Jury, Artem Lobov, and Sheymon Moraes, whom he defeated in July at UFC on ESPN+13.

The heart of the matter...

While speaking with Bloody Elbow recently, Andre Fili claimed that he is back in love with fighting once again after having treated it as a job. However, "Touchy" is once again having fun and is back in love with the sport.

“I’m back in love with fighting. For a while, I was treating it kind of like a job. And now I’m back in love with it. It’s fun again. That’s a huge part of it.”

In addition, Fili stated that he wasn't performing at his best and wasn't performing as good as he should have been. However, things eventually changed in 2017 when he defeated Artem Lobov which happened to be the beginning of his 4-1 run.

“I started to feel that shift, started changing some of the things I was doing, working on a lot of other aspects in fighting besides just the physical aspect of it. I’ve been focusing on not just the physical part of fighting, but the mental part of fighting, the emotional, the spiritual part of fighting, and just becoming a more complete fighter, a more complete person."

What's next?

Andre Fili was recently victorious over Sheymon Moraes and from here onwards, it will be interesting to note whom Fili will face next in his upcoming fight in the Octagon.