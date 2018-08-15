UFC News: Andrea Lee allegedly assaulted by her husband

Andrea Lee was allegedly a victim of assault

What's the story?

It appears that UFC's Andrea Lee was involved in the fight of her life recently, but it was not a fight in the Octagon.

Andrea Lee was allegedly the victim of an assault by her husband. While the details of the assault are sketchy at best, and her husband, Donny Arron, is innocent until proven guilty, the couple's roommate, MMA fighter Andy Nguyen, shed some light onto the matter in the police report.

Thanks to MyMMANews for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

The couple had come into the spotlight recently for another unsavoury reason when social media posts of Donny Arron had revealed that he had a Nazi-related Tattoo on his elbow. While he was offered the option to cover it up, he opted against it, choosing to display it.

Both Andrea Lee and her husband, Donny, defended the tattoo, with Lee coming to her husband's defence.

The last time that Andrea Lee was spotted inside the Octagon was in May, at UFC Fight Night Chile, where she defeated Veronica Macedo by unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

Andy Nguyen's police report delved deep into the incident when Arron allegedly assaulted Andrea. The incident took place on the night of UFC 227 and was apparently sparked by an argument about how 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson was robbed of his win.

Andy said that the shouting from Donny frightened him, so he opened his door to see what was going on. He saw Andrea run into her daughter's room, with Donny apparently trying to burn a cigarette on her arm and body. The other roommates would not help Andy, and so he panicked and texted Donny's mom, falling asleep for a while.

He woke up at 4:30 am to still hear Donny still being loud. He opened his door again to hear Andrea saying, 'stop, stop'. He decided to interfere and went opened the door to tell Donny to leave Andrea alone.

"I don’t know what he is on. I’m backing up as he is coming towards me. Andrea was buttoning up her shorts and she was barefoot and ran out the back door."

Donny accused Andrea of cheating on him and ran after her turning a deaf ear to Andy's reasoning. He came back soon, and Andy, afraid that he had killed her asked here what he meant by, 'I did it again'. He said that he had made her run barefoot again.

Andy went to the gas station and called the police, and then went to the hotel that Andrea had escaped, and gave her all her belongings.

He said that while he had not been there when the police came, Donny saw the police come and ran for it. Andy said that Donny had been trying to take of Andrea's pants to take photos and send another guy, to fabricate the fact that she was cheating on him.

He continued to clarify that the couple had been arguing all week, and he would not let her leave the house. Andy had only called the police when it had gotten physical.

“He was trying to choke her, but she was defending herself well. She didn’t get beat up bad. The police did take pictures of marks on her neck. Wasn’t bad this time. No black eyes or anything but he has hit her before. I just wasn’t there. He was my coach and my friend. This was the first time this was in presence and I was not going to let this fly."

He went on to say that the domestic violence had been going on for years, but he had never seen it with his own eyes. Andrea had forgiven him for everything till then, but this time he had crossed the line.

What's next?

The situation is still under investigation. Donny Arron remains innocent until proven guilty.

