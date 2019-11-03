UFC News: Andrei Arlovski beaten by newcomer in 29 seconds

Jair Rozenstruik vs. Andrei Arlovski

It took no more than 29 seconds for Jair Rozenstruik to defeat former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski.

The two went head to head in the prelims of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Rozenstruik punched his way to victory with a first-round knockout. With this victory, Rozenstruik took his undefeated streak in UFC to 3 and as a professional to 9.

What happened in the Octagon

Rozenstruik wasted no time in delivering his punches and hit Arlovski with a jab within the first few seconds of the fight. Before the Belarusian fighter could find his footing back, ‘Bigi Boy’ assaulted him with a series of aggressive strikes to the body and face.

Trying to rush his opponent, Arlovski, in fact, ended up giving him an opening, and well-known for his finishing skills in the Octagon, Rozenstruik took it immediately. All it took was one short and quick counter left hook to drop Arlovski on the ground face first.

Rozenstruik has now finished all three of his UFC opponents. In his last fight back in June, he finished Allen Crowder in eight seconds, which is the second-quickest TKO in the history of UFC.

Arlovski, on the other hand, is going through a rough patch in his career. The former titleholder has now lost 9 out of his last 12 bouts, although he defeated ben Rothwell in a decision win in his last outing which is his only victory since March, 2018.

The fight between Rozenstruik and Arlovski had the biggest difference in terms of experience in UFC. Although never defeated, this is only the third UFC outing for Rozenstruik, while on the other hand, Arlovski has already fought 31 times for the promotion to date.

