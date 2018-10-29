UFC News: Andrei Arlovski set to face Walt Harris at UFC 232

Andrei Arlovski returns to the Octagon later this year

What's the story?

A heavyweight clash between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski and veteran Walt Harris has been confirmed and added for UFC's year-end pay-per-view, UFC 232.

In case you didn't know...

Andrei Arlovski's last fight in the Octagon took place at UFC Fight Night 136 in September when he lost to Shabil Aburakhimov via split decision and having already been defeated by Tai Tuivasa at UFC 225 earlier in the year, Arlovski will make his return to Octagon competition being on a two-fight losing streak.

Walt Harris, meanwhile, is fresh off a win over Daniel Spitz at UFC Fight Night 131, having suffered a major disqualification loss to Mark Godbeer at UFC 217.

The heart of the matter

UFC has officially added another interesting match to the already stacked UFC 232 fight card, as Heavyweight contenders Andrei Arlovski prepares himself to enter the Octagon for the fourth time this year as he gets set to go head-to-head against Walt Harris.

Having kicked started the year with a win over Stefan Struve via split decision, Andrei Arlovski will look to break his two-fight losing streak when he gets back into the cage on the 29th of December in Las Vegas.

UFC 232 is currently set to be main-evented by the returning Jon Jones, who faces Alexander Gustafsson in a highly anticipated Light Heavyweight Title rematch. Whereas, Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes will finally meet in a Featherweight Championship co-main event bout.

What's next?

UFC 232 takes place on the 29th of December in Las Vegas, Nevada and so far several mouthwatering matches have been confirmed for the show:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson – for light heavyweight title

Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s featherweight title

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Nathaniel Wood

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris