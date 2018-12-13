UFC News: Andy Foster Slams USADA For Inefficiency In Jon Jones' Legal Obligations

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 13 Dec 2018, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon 'Bones' Jones

What's the story?

The executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster, was seen passing critical comments on the USADA's inefficiency with legal matters pertaining to the former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. The commission recently granted Jones with a temporary license to fight for the vacant light heavyweight title in a much-awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, on December 29th, 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones was last seen within the Octagon space during a rematch against the current double-division champion, Daniel Cormier, at UFC 214. After three minutes into the third round, Jones landed a perfectly timed head kick, followed by a barrage of ground and pound strikes, to claim the light heavyweight championship belt. This win, however, was subsequently overturned into a no-contest bout, following Jones' failure of USADA's after-competition drug testing.

Jon Jones tested positive for Turniabol, a banned substance that made its way to his system in trace amounts through a contaminated supplement. Following this, the United States Anti-Doping Agency slammed Jones with an initial 4-year ban from the sport, making him ineligible to compete under the UFC banner. The extent of this punishment, however, was later reduced to 15 months, making Jones eligible to fight Gustafsson for the title, at UFC 232.

The heart of the matter

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, was recently seen commenting on USADA's actions in regards to the Jon Jones matter. He was seen expressing his thoughts on the manner in which USADA tackled the legal situation, in hand, by saying:

“I think this process was a wreck, and I think we learned from the process. If we keep doing this to the fighters, that’s not serving the public interest.”

"It’s not exactly a conflict, but it’s kind of a conflict. I’m not saying they do, but … there’s a perception of a conflict. They have a vested interest in making sure their science is right.

“Please understand, I’m not saying (they have a conflict of interest). But there’s a perception there, and I am saying this: I do believe there’s been quite a few cases that could have been solved quicker and cheaper and got the same results instead of going through this long, arduous process.”

What's next?

Jon Jones is expected to grace the Octagon with his elite martial arts skills, come December 29th, 2018. During Jones' temporary hiatus from the sport, Alexander Gustafsson has remarkably improved and remains to be one of the few flag-bearers of the UFC's light heavyweight division.

Who do you think will walk out of the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, with the championship belt strapped around their waist? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement