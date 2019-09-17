UFC News: Anthony Pettis is eyeing Diego Sanchez for his third fight of the year, believes he is a good spot now

Anthony Pettis

Despite losing his last fight to Nate Diaz at UFC 241, former Champion of his division, Anthony Pettis claims to be in a “good spot”. Next, he is looking forward to a potential fight with the Ultimate Fighter 1 winner, Diego Sanchez, whose last fight also ended in a loss against Michael Chiesa.

The fighter confirmed a statement made by his head coach Duke Roufus earlier this month, where he said that Pettis was eying a bout with “The Nightmare”.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Pettis talks about a matchup with Sanchez

Previously, “Showtime” had said he wanted three big fights in 2019. He already got two in Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 148, which he won by KO and Nate Diaz at UFC 241, which he lost via Unanimous Decision. Pettis said that although he can easily make it to 155 pounds, but since there is no one for him to fight in that division, he would prefer a welterweight encounter with Sanchez before the year ends.

“One more fight before the end of the year. I tell myself three big fights this year. He’s available. At 155, there’s no one available for me. I want to stay busy.”

Pettis not only wants the fight for himself but he said that it is what the fans want to see as well. He has already been in touch with UFC President Dana White about a matchup and is waiting to hear back from the promotion about the fight.

“I reached out to Dana about it. They’re supposed to have a matchmaker meeting, so if it works out, it works out. If not, we’ll find out. There’s a lot of good guys, but I feel like Diego deserves that kind of fight. He’s been around a long time.”

If the fight happens, it would be interesting to see which one of them gets to bounce back from their previous defeats, and which one takes their streak of losses to two.

