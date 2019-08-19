UFC News: Anthony Pettis suffers serious injury in co-main event fight against Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis vs Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis' re-debut in the UFC Welterweight Division might have been perfect, but his second fight in the division did not go so well. At UFC 241, Anthony Pettis squared off against Nate Diaz. Unfortunately for him, it was in a losing effort. What seems even more unfortunate, is that now he has to deal with a nasty injury.

What happened at UFC 241?

Anthony Pettis faced Nate Diaz in the co-main event of the night at UFC 241. Their fight was to signal Diaz's return to UFC after more than 3 years away from the Octagon. He had last fought at UFC 202, where he lost to Conor McGregor via a Unanimous Decision.

Diaz's decision to return to the Octagon was marked by an enormous victory. He was able to outmaneuver Anthony Pettis and defeated the welterweight in decided fashion. Although the fight's style was not what one is used to seeing from Diaz, it was effective. Instead of focusing on his striking and maintaining Octagon control -- a place where Anthony Pettis could use his kicks -- he maintained himself with hand-fighting and clinches, something that helped him to secure his victory.

At the end of the day, it was him standing tall as he won his fight via Unanimous Decision.

Anthony Pettis suffers a broken foot

Anthony Pettis has broken his foot during his fight with Nate Diaz. MMA Junkie confirmed the injury.

Despite his broken foot, Pettis managed to endure the pain and went on to fight for all three rounds -- succumbing to his eventual loss. The foot is reported to have been injured in the first or second round.

Pettis shared a picture of his swollen leg on Instagram.

It appears to have been an injury Pettis suffered when kicking Diaz's head.

Anthony Pettis is no stranger to injuries. He broke his hand in his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 229: McGregor vs Khabib. On that occasion, the fight had to be ended early. This time, he went on to do battle for the entire fight.

At the moment, the extent of the injury has not been confirmed, nor has it been announced that the leg will require surgery.

