UFC News: Anthony Pettis targets a potential fight against Stephen Thompson at Welterweight

Anthony Pettis

What's the story?

Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Anthony Pettis had an absolute showdown with the returning Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 and despite suffering a loss at the hands of 'El Cucuy', Pettis remains confident as ever.

In a recent Instagram post, Pettis decided to call out a top Welterweight contender and teased potentially moving up to 170.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his UFC debut in 2011 against Clay Guida in a winning effort, former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis competed in one of the best UFC fights' of 2018 when he squared off against Tony Ferguson at UFC 229.

Pettis, having suffered a broken hand during the fight, ended up losing the bout but certainly did not go down without a fight and it now seems like the former Lightweight Champion is all set to move one up to the Welterweight Division.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Pettis' recent Instagram post suggested that the former UFC Lightweight Champion is seemingly looking to book his next fight against former two-time Welterweight Title challenger in Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

On social media, Pettis addressed the fact that 'Wonderboy' has been looking forward to making his return to the Octagon and 'Showtime' wouldn't mind welcoming him back to the cage by going one up to 170.

What's next?

As of right now, neither Anthony Pettis nor Stephen Thompson's next fight in the UFC has been confirmed, however, fans definitely wouldn't mind both fighters making a grand return to the Octagon in 2019 and certainly wouldn't mind seeing them go head-to-head in the Octagon later this year.

The rest depends on the UFC management, as of right now, the Welterweight Division is an absolute mess with the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, and new signee Ben Askren going back-and-forth with each other. Adding one more fighter to the division might not be the best outcome but it will definitely get us a step closer to witnessing a solid fight between Pettis and Wonderboy.

