UFC News: Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson confirms interest in Francis Ngannou fight but wants a major stipulation

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 10 Oct 2019, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Johnson

It's been a while now since Anthony "Rumble" Johnson was last in the Octagon. It's been around 2 and a half years, and in that time, Rumble Johnson admitted that he never really watched more than three fights and has been out of the loop.

However, he has recently gotten the itch to return and from the look of things, will be getting ready for a fight again. The biggest return fight in-demand for Rumble Johnson is the next man in line for a Heavyweight Championship shot - Francis Ngannou.

However, there are conditions for this. During Dominance MMA's media day, Anthony Rumble Johnson revealed what it will take for him to fight The Predator.

"I want it to be for something serious"

Anthony Johnson revealed that he was completely burned out when he retired from MMA and had no desire to do anything with regards to MMA. He's targeting an April 2020 return but is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool. With regards to Francis Ngannou, Johnson said (H/T credits MMAFighting):

“I think the scariest guy in the division for them is Francis [Ngannou]. The scariest, not the best but the scariest.”

He admitted that a fight with Ngannou is what people want, but insisted that it needs to be at the right time and the right place.

“Not just a fight happen, just to get everybody else’s rocks off. If I fight Francis, I want it to be for something serious. Not just a fight, a main event fight. Let us fight for the title, that way it really counts. Not just getting everybody else’s rocks off and just beating each other up for no reason.

He said that he wants it to be a title fight, but is willing to accept it otherwise if there are no other options:

“I want it to be a title fight. That fight is too hyped up and too big for it not to be a title fight, if one of us are holding the title. But if it’s the last [option], no other choice, that’s what I have to do but I don’t see it going down that way.”

Advertisement

Until then, he wants to put the Heavyweight Division on notice, which is why he hasn't called out any particular name just yet.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!