UFC News: Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson gives update on his Octagon return

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 19:23 IST SHARE

UFC 202: Johnson v Teixeira

Anthony Johnson has provided an update on his plans to return to the UFC in 2020, having taken an extended leave of absence from the sport since 2017.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, 'Rumble' explained how his preparations are going and also revealed his potential plans once he returns to the sport.

“I was up to probably 280 pounds and that was the worst I’ve ever been. That’s the worst anyone’s ever gonna see me and I’ll never be back up there again.

"I’m coming back now and I feel a lot better, my punches are stronger, harder, faster. The other day my coach said, ‘AJ, you’re still dangerous.’"

"Whenever I come back I’m going to make sure it’s known. I want to come back and showcase everything and fight and just hurt people.”

Having taken a number of years off to focus on other projects and rediscover his motivation and love for mixed martial arts, it seems as though we could be seeing a reinvigorated Anthony Johnson.

While he is clearly eager to get back into the mix with the UFC's top fighters, it is worth noting that Johnson is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, and all fighters are required have a full 6-month history of drug tests before they are eligible to compete in the UFC.

The UFC and Dana White are yet to comment on Johnson's intentions to return to active competition inside the octagon.