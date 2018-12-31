×
UFC News: Anthony Smith calls out Jon Jones following UFC 232 victory

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
47   //    31 Dec 2018, 13:35 IST

Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith

What's the story?

Anthony Smith has been making strides in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and following the victory of Jon Jones at UFC 232, 'Lionheart' has decided to call out the new champ and has seemingly challenged him to a potential fight in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones made his highly awaited return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 232, in the main event of the show against Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson. Having faced off five years ago at UFC 165 in 2013, this was the rematch between the two Light Heavyweight fighters.

Jones, however, made quick work of Gustafsson and finished off the fight in the third round in fascinating fashion, finishing 'The Mauler' via third round TKO.

The heart of the matter

'Lionheart' Anthony Smith is currently coming off a huge win over Volkan Oezdemir and ever since his victory over the Swiss, Smith has been vouching for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Following Jon Jones' win over Alexander Gustafsson last night, Smith made his intentions pretty much clear, as he took it to his Twitter handle and called out Jones. Smith's tweet stated that he and Jones are on collision course and then asked Jonny Bones to accept a fight against 'Lionheart'.

Even the UFC joined in on the discussion and asked the fans if they're willing to watch Jon Jones and Anthony Smith square-off.

What's next?

Jon Jones has made it clear that he will stick in the Light Heavyweight Division for the time being and is willing to fight his arch-rival Daniel Cormier for the third time, who by the way, is the current Heavyweight Champion.

Jones also made it clear that he is willing to fight Alexander Gustafsson for the third time as well.

Do you guys think Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith will be a good match-up? Let us know below!

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
