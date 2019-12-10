UFC News: Anthony Smith reveals who he would like to face upon his return to the Octagon

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Dec 2019, 04:15 IST SHARE

Anthony Smith

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Championship contender Anthony Smith was recently in conversation with MMA Junkie and during the interview, 'Lionheart' revealed that he is currently eyeing a potential fight against Glover Teixeira upon the former's return to the Octagon.

Anthony Smith open to Glover Teixeira bout for his return

Anthony Smith last competed in the Octagon back in June when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson in Sweden and immediately underwent multiple hand surgeries that kept him out of action for the rest of 2019.

Smith, who recently spoke to MMA Junkie, stated that he currently has his eyes on the top five fighters of the division, however, also would like to throw it down with Glover Teixeira considering the legacy that he carries and what he has done for the sport.

“I’ve really had my eye on the top five, but I think outside of the top five it’s a little shifty. It’s been moving around a lot, but I think Glover is available, so that’s someone that I would love to fight just because of who he is and what he’s done in this sport."

When can we expect Anthony Smith to return to the Octagon?

Anthony Smith is expected to make his Octagon return soon and as of now, it remains to be seen who he will face in his return fight in the UFC.