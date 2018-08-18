UFC News: Anthony Smith wants a shot at the Light Heavyweight Championship, puts DC on notice

Anthony Smith

What's the story?

Ever since re-signing with the UFC in 2016, 30-year-old Anthony Smith has quickly climbed up the rankings in the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division and has already established himself as one of the biggest threats to Daniel Cormier's Light Heavyweight Championship, as well.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Smith once again put DC on notice regarding a future shot at the LHW Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Smith made his initial UFC debut in 2013 when he faced Antonio Braga Neto at UFC on Fuel TV 10 but eventually went on to lose his first fight via kneebar submission in the first round. Following the loss, Smith was subsequently released by the UFC, only to be re-signed by the company in 2016.

Since returning to the Octagon in 2016, Smith has suffered just the one loss inside the Octagon, which came at the hands of Cezar Ferreira at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale. However, Smith has since then recorded impressive Octagon wins over the likes of Hector Lombard, Rashad Evans, and Mauricio Rua.

The heart of the matter

Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith is currently slated to go toe-to-toe against top Lightweight contender Volkan Oezdemir at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 138 event. Smith, who has already climbed up into the top 10 rankings in the Light Heavyweight Division, seemingly has his sights set on the 205-pound title belt.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Smith stated that a win over Oezdemir apparently puts the 'Lionheart' in for a title shot. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I think a finish over Oezdemir puts me in line for a title shot. I’m not here to challenge DC to a fight. The only thing I challenge DC to do is do the right thing."

In addition, Smith also claimed that he feels DC has certainly had a great career inside the Octagon so far and has proved himself to be a great champion as well, however, 'Lionheart' either wants DC to put his LHW Title on the line or to eventually vacate it and move out of Smith's journey in the MMA World so far.

“I think that DC has had a really great career, I think that he’s been a great champion, I think that he’s a stand-up guy for the most part. I think that the UFC and the game as a whole has been good to him I challenge him to return that back to the game and either sign on the line and put up your title or get out of my way and don’t hold up my journey.”

What's next?

Anthony Smith will face Volkan Oezdemir in a much-anticipated Light Heavyweight clash on the 27th of October, 2018 at UFC Fight Night 138.