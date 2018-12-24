UFC News: Antonina Shevchenko eyes UFC return in February

Antonina Shevchenko

What's the story?

Antonina Shevchenko's first UFC outing turned out pretty well for her, as she emerged victorious via split decision over Ji Yeon Kim.

Following her triumphant debut, the 34-year-old has now targetted a February return to the Octagon and is willing to face any available opponent.

In case you didn't know...

Antonina Shevchenko was expected to make her promotional debut against Ashlee Evans-Smith on November 30, 2018 at TUF 28 Finale. However, on 8th November, 2018 it was reported that Evans-Smith had pulled out of the event due to an injury to be eventually replaced by Ji Yeon Kim.

At the weigh-ins, Yeon Kim weighed in at 130.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds over the flyweight limit and was fined 20 percent of her purse, which went to her opponent, Shevchenko. The bout proceeded at catchweight and Shevchenko won via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Now that Antonina Shevchenko has gotten her UFC career off to a perfect start, the older sister of current UFC Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko, now wants to compete more often inside the Octagon given that she is coming off a huge victory at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale.

While speaking with MMAjunkie Radio, Shevchenko stated that she wants to fight more frequently. Considering the fact that she doesn't have any sort of injury, Shevchenko feels confident.

“I want to fight frequently, especially after this fight. I didn’t have injuries. I don’t have something bad with my body, so I am healthy. I feel strong, and of course, victory gives you more motivation, more energy for another fight.

"And yeah, we are speaking now about probably February or March to find a fight for me, an opponent, so we’ll see what will happen.”

What's next?

2019 is definitely going to be a solid year for Antonina Shevchenko and fans will be eager to witness her return to the Octagon. It'll be interesting to see what the UFC President Dana White has in store for the older Shevchenko sister, whose UFC career looks brighter than ever.

