UFC news: Artem Lobov claims Conor McGregor will knock out Floyd Mayweather in six rounds

UFC Featherweight Artem Lobov claims he got his prediction right when McGregor fought Aldo as well.

Can the Notorious one do what his teammate says he can?

What’s the story?

The entire sporting world has their eyes set on the potential super-fight between MMA sensation Conor McGregor and retired boxing Superstar Floyd Mayweather. In an interview with the MMA Hour, the Russian claimed that if a potential super-fight does happen, then “The Notorious” will finish ‘Money’ inside six rounds.

He also revealed that he previously correctly predicted McGregor’s win over Jose Aldo inside a minute of the first round.

In case you didn’t know...

Artem Lobov is a Russian MMA fighter with an MMA record of 13-12-1. He is a long-time friend and sparring partner of the Irishman. He last defeated Teruto Ishihara via unanimous decision.

There has been some hearsay regarding a potential super-fight between McGregor and Mayweather. Both the fighters have added fuel to the fire by talking about facing each other.

The heart of the matter

The McGregor-Mayweather fight is currently the most talked about topic in the world of combat sports. Everyone has an opinion on the outcome of the fight. Most pundits, as well as fans, sternly believe that Mayweather will easily defeat the MMA Superstar in a boxing match.

However, Lobov begs to differ. He believes that Mayweather won’t make it past the sixth round in his match against McGregor. Here is a partial transcript from his interview on the MMA Hour:

“ I told him before he was the featherweight champion. I knew that Conor would be trouble for all of them - including Mayweather. I don't see Mayweather making it past the sixth round. ”

What’s next?

Lobov currently holds a 2-2 record inside the Octagon. He is currently expected to face Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108.

As for the potential fight between ‘Money and “The Notorious, the fight hasn’t officially been announced. According to media speculation, the fight will happen. However, distribution of PPV shares and other financial reasons are proving to be a stumbling block.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lobov’s previous prediction about McGregor knocking out Aldo inside a minute seemed to be a bit absurd at first. However, much to the shock of almost every MMA fan in the world, that prediction came true.

His prediction seems to be equally absurd and ridiculous this time around as well. However, let’s not write McGregor off yet. He has proven his critics wrong time and time again and could surprise everyone yet againagainst Mayweather.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com