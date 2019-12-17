UFC News: Bantamweight fighter calls for title shot against Henry Cejudo

Anurag Mitra

Petr Yan v Urijah Faber

Petr Yan's spectacular KO of UFC veteran Urijah Faber in the third round of their fight at UFC 245 had the MMA community going gaga and the fighter believes he deserves a shot at the title in his next Octagon outing.

With the win over Faber, Yan stretched his tally to six wins and zero losses in the UFC. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Yan said that he doesn't think about how his fights are going to go down before stepping inside the cage, he just gets into every fight looking to win.

“I never envisioned my fight to go any way. I just come to win, and I’m very glad I did it.”

Speaking about his next fight in the promotion, Yan said that he should be next in line for a crack at Henry Cejudo's bantamweight title when the latter returns to the cage.

“What do you guys think? Do I deserve to fight for the title or not? I’ve had six wins inside a year-and-a-half. I think I deserve it.”

Yan also mentioned that since he got out of the fight against Faber relatively unscathed, he is willing to step back inside the Octagon in a quick turnaround if the UFC requires him to do so.

“I feel good. I don’t think I have any serious injuries. I can come back whenever they tell me to come back.”