UFC News: Bantamweight fighter Khalid Taha handed one-year suspension for failed drug test

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Khalid Taha

In a piece of news that comes as a shocker, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced that UFC bantamweight Khalid Taha has been handed a one-year suspension for failing a drug test. USADA further confirmed that the fighter has accepted the suspension and will not contest it. (h/t MMA Fighting)

According to a press release issued on Monday by the USADA, the 27-year-old fighter tested positive for usage of the banned diuretic furosemide after his fight against Bruno Silva at UFC 234. Furosemide is a substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

"Taha’s one-year period of ineligibility began on October 6, 2019, the date his positive sample was collected. Under the rules, any decision concerning competition results is handled by the relevant Commissions and UFC." - excerpt from the press release.

Taha has been suspended for the maximum time allowed for athletes who tested positive for the first time, for substances that are classified as performance-enhancing drugs under the UFC’s anti-doping program.

It is up to the UFC and its relevant commissions now to decide whether Taha's win will stand or be overturned. Taha has a record of 1 win and 1 loss inside the Octagon.