UFC News: Bas Rutten believes that Brock Lesnar could make a surprise return this summer

Rutten believes the UFC needs Lesnar as he brings in big numbers.

by Shikhar Abs News 13 Feb 2017, 18:50 IST

Brock Lesnar was last in action at UFC 200

What’s the story?

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is currently serving a one-year suspension, which is coming to an end on July 15, 2017. MMA veteran Bas Rutten believes that after Lesnar’s suspension ends, it is very likely that he will return to the UFC as he brings in big numbers.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar was suspended for failing the drug tests before and after his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. He was suspended for one-year by USADA along with a fine. Mark Hunt even filed a civil suit against UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar over the incident.

Recently the UFC purged their list of fighters and removed almost 32 fighters from their roster, and the former WWE and UFC Superstar is one of the names to be removed.

The heart of the matter

The biggest problem that the UFC is facing right now is that it has been losing its biggest stars from the roster. Ronda Rousey’s much-hyped comeback failed miserably inside the Octagon and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is on a hiatus from the UFC for the birth of his first child.

Even after welcoming his first child, it is uncertain if McGregor is willing to come back anytime soon, as he has his eyes set on facing Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring.

Bas Rutten believes that this lack of big names could force Dana White and the UFC to lure Brock Lesnar back inside the Octagon. In an interview with Starsports, Rutten expressed his views on Lesnar coming back to the UFC,

“That’s what I said in other interviews, I think it could happen. Everybody said, ‘you are crazy.’ And I said , ‘ well, they don’t have another pull. With McGregor and Rousey out, that’s what I thought, ‘ok, Brock Lesnar is going to be back.’ I don’t know when his probation of whatever you call it is up. It’s atleast six or nine more months, I don’t know. But eventually, they are going to need him back because he brings in big numbers.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar’s one-year suspension handed by the USADA is coming to an end on July 15, 2017. We could expect him to see back inside the Octagon if everything goes smoothly with Dana White and if he actually is interested.

Sportskeeda’s take

Due to all the controversy surrounding his last appearance inside the Octagon, his suspension and contact with the WWE, it will be a tough task to get him back in the MMA circuit. The last time he fought in the promotion was a one-off deal and he was not under any contract with the UFC to have multiple fights.

It is quite evident that apart from McGregor and Rousey, Brock Lesnar has the ability to draw in big numbers and this business is all about big money. Nothing is more attractive than that. But can Lesnar keep his hands off the banned substances if he decides to come?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com