UFC News: Ben Rothwell vs Stefan Struve ends with big finish following two major low blows

Ben Rothwell and Stefan Struve in action

We thought the majority draw decision between Cody Stamann and Song Yadong would be the most bizarre happening of UFC D.C., but we were wrong and how! Ben Rothwell took on Stefan Struve in a battle of the two big heavyweights and it ended with Ben Rothwell getting the finish at the tail end of Round 2.

It was crazy because there were a total of three low blows, two major ones of which were taken by the Dutchman Struve. They were terrible low blows as Struve had to utilize the full five minutes given to recover in both instances.

The D.C. crowd was anything but happy about those two instances and they would cheer as soon as Struve showed any sign of recovery and boo if he put his head down. Ben Rothwell spoke at the end and revealed that he wasn't too happy with the way things went down. Struve was not a happy man, understandably and Rothwell told the crowd to pay their respects to him.

We hope that Struve can recover and come back better than ever. This was supposed to be his big return from retirement but it was marred by a second-round KO and two groin shots.

Rothwell gets the W ✅#UFCDC results: Ben Rothwell def. Stefan Struve via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:57.



Rothwell earns his first #UFC victory in 1,408 days.



pic.twitter.com/4wiSFKXVBx — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019