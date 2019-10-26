UFC News: Beneil Dariush gains spectacular submission finish in Singapore

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 4 // 26 Oct 2019, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

UFC traveled to Singapore on October 26 to showcase a series of amazing bouts. In the headline fight of the card, Ben Askren faced Demian Maia, as he battled for the future of his UFC career. Lower down the card, however, there was another fighter who had a lot to prove.

Beneil Dariush has proved to be a force inside the Octagon time and again. Going up against Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore on the 26th of October, Dariush picked up the 8th submission win of his career in what was an excellent fight.

For Camacho, it was his fourth loss in his last six fights and his prospects in the UFC do not look too bright.

Beneil Dariush defeats Frank Camacho via a Rear-Naked Choke

Beneil Dariush put in a clinical performance and was able to lock Camacho in a Rear Naked Choke only 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the fight. Dariush got the takedown early on, following which he put on an absolute clinic. His victory against Camacho now means he has won three fights on the trot.

Textbook 📚@BeneilDariush gets the takedown, puts his hooks in and sinks in the RNC! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/FHCxrJNHHr — UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2019

After the win, Dariush explained that he would be looking to pick up another fight in January, although he did pause to contemplate whether that might be too soon for him. However, he then stated that he usually left such things up to God, as that's who would decide when he would next enter the Octagon.

Dariush has bounced back following a string of mediocre performances. He racked up two losses and a draw but has now more than made up for it with his three-fight win streak.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest MMA News and Rumors!