UFC News: Bethe Correia vs Sijara Eubanks reportedly set for UFC on ESPN+ 17

Bethe Correia will be making her Octagon return in September

What's the story?

Former title challenger Bethe Correia is all set to make her return to the Octagon in an upcoming Bantamweight matchup against Sijara Eubanks in Mexico.

In case you didn't know...

Having signed with the UFC in 2013, Bethe Correia got off to a winning start in the promotion when she defeated MMA veteran Julie Kedzie in December. Correia then defeated current WWE superstars Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler and eventually shifted her focus towards the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

At UFC 190, Correia challenged Rousey for the Bantamweight Championship and was subsequently defeated via knockout within 34 seconds of the fight. Correia's latest fight in the UFC took place at UFC 237 at Catchweight, as she lost to Irene Aldana in the third round of their fight.

Sijara Eubanks made her UFC debut against Lauren Murphy on June 1, 2018, when she defeated the latter via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

As initially reported by Combate’s Raphael Marinho, a Bantamweight fight between Bethe Correia and Sijara Eubanks is reportedly confirmed for UFC on ESPN+ 17 in Mexico City in September.

Luta que acabamos de confirmar para o UFC México: Bethe Correia enfrenta Sijara Eubanks no dia 21 de setembro. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) July 20, 2019

Correia, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, missed weight by five pounds in her last outing in May against Aldana. The Brazilian fighter will be looking to secure her first win since September 2016, when she defeated Jessica Eye via split decision, as "Pitbull" prepares to go toe-to-toe with Eubanks.

Eubanks, on the other hand, is coming off a loss against Aspen Ladd, who bested the former at UFC Fight Night 152.

What's next?

Although an official fight announcement between Bethe Correia and Sijara Eubanks hasn't been made by the UFC, expect the promotion to confirm the match-up sooner rather than later.

UFC Mexico City is reportedly rumored to be headlined by Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega in September.