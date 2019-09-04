UFC News: BJ Penn issues surprising statement on leaked street fight videos

The Prodigy.

BJ Penn just wants a fight and it doesn't even matter if it happens outside the Octagon. The Prodigy was in the news recently after videos posted by TMZ showed the UFC legend involved in a series of brawls with an unidentified man.

The shirtless man was shown knocking Penn out clean with a left hook in one of the two videos posted by TMZ. In the second clip, Penn went on to unleash a beatdown on the man

While a statement was released by Penn's family member, the UFC Hall of Famer finally broke his silence regarding the fight in an interview with TSN and revealed what caused the physical altercation.

I’m at a concert going to meet a friend that I’ve known since we were really young kids and I’m over there and an acquaintance of mine, he gets mad about something, you know something was said or it was an old past thing and then he wants to fight about it.

I was like, ‘no, no, I don’t want to fight, we’re friends, everything is cool. He even walks outside and I’m thinking, this is silly I’m going to go get him, calm him down and get him to come back inside and enjoy the concert, we’ve got some other friends there.

I walk outside to go give the guy a hug and then he hits me twice and I’m like no, calm down. I try to give him another hug and he hits me a couple more times and he hits me again.

Whoever put that video up cut it in half, I wish they had the whole thing that showed me trying to hug the guy. Finally my adrenaline picked up because he was hitting me so much so I said go ahead and hit me again, really I thought the guy would eventually just say forget it BJ, whatever, walk away, but he hit me and he hit me good and knocked me down and then when I got back up he tried it again and I just had to defend myself and that’s what you see in the second video.” H/t Credit: TSN

BJ Penn's struggles outside the UFC just don't seem to be winding down as the former UFC Lightweight Champion has gone through various legal troubles in the past year. A domestic abuse case, as well as a fight with a strip club bouncer in June, have put Penn in hot water with law enforcement agencies.

Penn admitted that the most recent incident has already got him a lot of flak from the lawyer and custody evaluator of his custody case. He wants to be able to see his kids and that all depends on his conduct, which has been dealt a big blow with two assault incidents within a short period.

Penn, though, is focussed on returning to the Octagon for what is surely going to be his final fight. The former Welterweight Champion is expected to face Nik Lentz in November.