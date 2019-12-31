UFC News: Brad Tavares reportedly out of UFC Brasilia against Antonio Carlos Junior

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Welterweight fighter Brad Tavares has been forced out of his upcoming bout against Antonio Carlos Junior due to an injury. Tavares was set to make his Octagon return at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 170 event in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brad Tavares' last fight in the UFC

Prior to his scheduled fight against Antonio Carlos Junior, Brad Tavares was expected to face Ian Heinisch at UFC on ESPN+20, however, Heinisch eventually withdrew from the bout, as Tavares faced the replacing Edmond Shahbazyan at UFC 244. Tavares ended up losing the fight via first-round knockout.

Prior to his loss to Edmond Shahbazyan, Tavares had already lost to current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale and is on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC.

Brad Tavares pulls out of UFC Brasilia

It looks like Brad Tavares' return to the Octagon might have to wait for a while, as the American fighter has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming UFC Brasilia card due to a reported ACL tear.

When is UFC Brasilia?

UFC Brasilia is set to take place on the 14th March, 2020 and the card will feature the likes of Johnny Walker, Nikita Krylov, and the returning Paige VanZant.