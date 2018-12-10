UFC News: Brian Ortega comments on his UFC 231 fight stoppage; reveals injuries

UFC 222: Edgar v Ortega

What's the story?

UFC 231 was an incredible night for everyone involved. 'Blessed' Max Holloway returned to action in the Octagon after more than a year away from the UFC.

Upon returning, Holloway successfully defended his UFC Featherweight Championship against Brian 'T-City' Ortega. Holloway won the fight after a Doctor's Stoppage, which drew some attention from the audience.

Now, Brian Ortega has come out and commented on the stoppage. In his Instagram post, he also revealed what sort of injuries he had suffered during the course of the fight.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Ortega and Max Holloway faced each other at UFC 231, after their previously scheduled fight had to be postponed. Max Holloway was judged unfit to fight previously due to issues with his health.

At UFC 231, the two of them went at it for four gruelling rounds. Both fighters landed some devastating strikes, however, it was obvious around the fourth round that despite Ortega's amazing heart and chin, Max Holloway was dominating the fight.

Ortega had been battered badly, and one of his eyes could hardly open. As a result, after the fourth round, the doctor judged that Ortega was unfit to continue, handing Holloway the win.

The heart of the matter

Brian Ortega took to Instagram to post about his fight with Max Holloway. In the post he talked about the stoppage, and also revealed the nature of the injuries he had suffered.

Ortega revealed at first that he felt that the doctor had been right to stop the fight, as he was ready to fight till he died. He also revealed he broken his nose and his thumb during the fight and was in bad shape all told.

Ortega went on to say that the night had been Holloway's and he would be back. He thanked all of his fans who supported and believed in him.

You can see the post here.

What's next?

Brian Ortega will need time away to recover from his injuries, and will have to find a way to return. With his much-hyped undefeated record at an end, Ortega will have to bounce back with a win.

