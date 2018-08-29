UFC News: Brian Ortega confirms talks of a proposed fight against Max Holloway

Max Holloway is apparently slated to defend the UFC Featherweight Title against Brian Ortega

What's the story?

Top UFC Featherweight contender Brian Ortega has apparently claimed that if everything goes according to current plans then his much-awaited title fight with current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway could take place very soon.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 212, Max Holloway faced-off against lineal UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo in a title unification and despite facing some early adversity in the bout, Holloway eventually managed to defeat Aldo via TKO in the third round to win his first UFC Championship.

Following Holloway's title win, he was apparently scheduled to defend his championship belt against Brian Ortega on the 7th of July, 2018 at UFC 226, but the champion subsequently pulled from the bout due to "concussion-like symptoms".

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at UFC Lincoln on Saturday, Brian Ortega confirmed a report claiming that an offer for a shot at Max Holloway's Featherweight Championship has apparently been made for December at UFC 231 in Toronto.

Despite the fight not being officially confirmed yet, Ortega seemingly expects that its only a matter of time before the bout is being made official. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

"Nothing is official. Trust me, I’m always the kind of guy until I sign the contract I’m the first one to post it out there. But there’s ears in the game who hear things and yeah, it’s true.

We got the call and they offered us to fight in December. I said yes. I think they’re pushing for Toronto, so December is up in the air and I’m sure Max received the same call. I haven’t heard anything from his side yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen.”

What's next?

UFC 231 will be taking place on the 8th of December at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and as of right now only two fights have been confirmed for the show.

