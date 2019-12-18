UFC News: Brian Ortega reveals who he wants to face in comeback fight

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 03:02 IST SHARE

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

Former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega has revealed how he ended up tearing his ACL ahead of his now-canceled bout against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan in the last UFC event of the year. Ortega has been replaced by MMA veteran Frankie Edgar.

Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, Ortega described how the unfortunate incident occurred during a usual sparring session at the gym. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“It was during wrestling. It was a Friday, and I went to spar, regular sparring, whatever did everything. I have two fresh guys every two and a half minutes, fourth round I had the second fresh guy and he went for a single leg [takedown] against the wall and I tried to get out of it. He hiked it up, my knee stayed against the wall, my ankle went up and I just heard a big old tear. I heard a crazy noise in it and trying to figure out what it was and he thought it was the Velcro from my shin pad. I was like no dude, that was my knee.”

Ortega said that he tried every trick in the book - from consuming painkillers to taking ice-baths, in order to try and heal enough to be able to step inside the Octagon for the fight against Jung but unfortunately, the situation was beyond salvation.

“The second day I couldn’t walk and I was on crutches. After that, I was like no guys, I have to fight. I have to do this. We’re pretty much like three weeks out. I was like let’s see what we can do. I gave myself a week and then after a week I tried training again and they’re like yeah you’re moving and yeah you’re back but this isn’t you. It’s like a 30 percent you.”

In a bit of good news amidst the gloom, Ortega was recently told by the doctors that he would not require to undergo a surgery for the tear.

“I’m doing a lot of rehab. I’m already doing things on it. They said two more months of rehab. I’ve been rehabbing everyday. Right now, I’m pretty much doing everything I used to do but around the injury while I’m rehabbing the injury."

Ortega also spoke about his imminent return to the cage and his next opponent.

"I think he’s still on the radar. " - said Ortega, speaking about a possible fight against Jung.

"There’s a couple guys out there if Alex Volkanovski and Max [Holloway] are going to rematch each other, it’s trying to decide who’s the next guy that the fans and Dana [White] and everyone want to see me fight in order to just climb my way back up and prove myself again.”