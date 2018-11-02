UFC Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar may fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 233

Brock Lesnar shoving Daniel Cormier after the main event at UFC 226!

What's the story?

Ever since the main event title clash between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship at UFC 226, the double-champ has had his eyes fixated on a big prize fight against "The Beast Incarnate', Brock Lesnar. UFC 233 is set to take place on the night of January 26th inside The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and Cormier may just be on the verge of defending his heavyweight title against Lesnar, provided, he beats Derrick Lewis this Saturday night at UFC 230.

In case you didn't know..

UFC 229 was witness to one of the least expected heavyweight victories in the history of the sport, in Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. After being on the receiving end of a barrage of combination punches and kicks, Lewis managed to bag a knockout victory during the championship defining rounds of the fight. Although Derrick Lewis may not be the most technically sound heavyweight a with visibly poor cardio in the UFC roster, he is a knockout artist of the highest order.

During the afternoon of November 1st, Derrick Lewis and heavyweight champion of the world, Daniel Cormier, came face to face at the cessation of the UFC 230 media day. The title fight is set to take place on Saturday, November 3rd, for a packed crowd at the Madison Square Garden, in the New York City borough of Manhattan. Here is a look at all the media day face-offs for the UFC 230 event.

The heart of the matter

On the media day appearance of UFC 230, Daniel Cormier addressed fight fans around the world. During the media scrum, Cormier answered the big question, i.e., his upcoming big money fight against Brock Lesnar. According to USADA, Brock Lesnar will be eligible to fight for the UFC 233 event on January 26th, fully having served his suspension. Cormier, after being asked if he would go against Lesnar for the main event at UFC 233, said the following:

"January 26 in Anaheim. Is Brock eligible by then? Well, he looks smaller on WWE right now? You see his face? He looks tiny. Yeah, maybe on January 26. I think I have a wrestling tournament that weekend, But we will see”

Should things go according to plan for Daniel Cormier against Derrick Lewis, he will be looking to defend his 265-pound title for a big paycheck against Brock Lesnar. Incidentally, if this comes to fruition, it would be on the same day as Bellator MMA's Heavyweight Grand Prix final between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. This could prove detrimental for Bellator MMA's ticket sales and promotional activities.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will be going into his fight on Saturday night as a heavy favourite. But with that being said, the unorthodox fighting style backed by walloping punches may just make the cut for Derrick Lewis.

With a California State Wrestling Tournament being the prime focus at the beginning of the year for Cormier, will he, in fact, fight Brock Lesnar on January 26th, 2019?

