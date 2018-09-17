Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Brock Lesnar returns to WWE; Daniel Cormier Clash delayed?

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
679   //    17 Sep 2018, 11:11 IST

Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell!
Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell!

What's the story?

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view of WWE had one of the biggest matches of the night inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in an epic encounter.

However, the main talking point of the match was not either man. It was the return of the Beast, Brock Lesar, to WWE, and the path of demolition he forged along the way.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar had lost the Universal Championship at SummerSlam to Roman Reigns. Earlier, he had appeared in UFC, where he came up when Daniel Cormier challenged him to a fight.

Lesnar entered the USADA testing pool for the prescribed period of six months. Accordingly, he should be cleared to fight in the UFC by early January, which saw rumours rise about a February return for the Beast inside the Octagon against Cormier for the Heavyweight Title.

Earlier in the match, both Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins fell through a table, from the side of the cell.

The heart of the matter

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw Lesnar return to attack both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Paul Heyman took out Mick Foley with a spray to his eyes, while Brock laid out the already tired competitors in the ring. He finished them with an F5 to Reigns on top of Strowman. Their match ended in a no-contest.

The former Universal Champion showed no signs of wear, and with a new beard looked fierce in his return to WWE. This was a clear message to everyone concerned that he is far from done with the WWE.

While this means that he will be in another Universal Championship match, possibly at Survivor Series, or even Super Show-Down, Lesnar is not leaving WWE yet.

What does this mean for his match with Daniel Cormier? Well, it could mean nothing, as Lesnar still has a few months to go before he is cleared to return to UFC. The fight against Cormier in February could easily happen, even if Lesnar continued with WWE until Survivor Series.

What's next?

The next Monday Night Raw show will reveal more, as for now the details about Lesnar's return is hazy. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates.

What do you think of Lesnar's return at Hell in a Cell? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

