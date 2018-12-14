UFC News: Cain Velasquez's next fight decided?

Cain Velasquez

What's the story?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fight promotion is now setting up for 2019. Making their debut on their new broadcasting partner, ESPN, they already have a whole new set of responsibilities.

Now, it appears that they are making sure that their event in Phoenix on the 17th of February has a scorcher of a headliner, which will be sure to attract fans.

In case you didn't know...

When it comes to 2019, UFC has not made the best start.

Their very first UFC pay-per-view event, UFC 233, had to be postponed, due to several issues. When Dominick Cruz received an injury and his bout had to be rescheduled for the pay-per-view, it was too much for the already floundering pay-per-view. It had to be cancelled.

Now, it appears UFC is doing all in their power to make sure that the rest of the events are at another level. Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 is certainly a big event.

The heart of the matter

Following UFC 234, on the 17th of February, UFC Phoenix has a lot to live up to. It seems UFC has found a way to make sure that happens.

UFC Phoenix might soon have a huge bout added to it soon, if reports by ESPN's Ariel Helwani is to be believed!

Cain Velasquez has fought for a long time, with injuries keeping him out of the game. However, now, he is looking to make a comeback, and who better to make a comeback against than Francis Ngannou?

Ngannou did not have the best 2018, but his win over Curtis Blaydes recently set the record straight for him.

A fight between these two heavyweights would be a huge addition to the card and possibly even set up a later Heavyweight Title fight.

What's next?

While the fight is not yet decided, according to Helwani things are moving in the right direction. UFC Phoenix could be a huge event with this fight added to the card.

