UFC News: Cain Velasquez talks about fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Cain Velasquez in AAA

Cain Velasquez is facing an important decision in his life at the moment. The UFC legend made his debut in wrestling this August, essentially shocking the entire world with the ability that he displayed.

Having lost his last fight in MMA and with his abilities in professional wrestling beyond any question, there's a question now facing him. Will he return to UFC or continue to be a part of the professional wrestling world?

Cain Velasquez on choosing wrestling or UFC

According to his contract with UFC, Cain Velasquez is able to have at least one more match with the AAA wrestling promotion. After that, he will have to choose a path.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, he revealed that it was too early for him to choose at the moment.

“I think it’s definitely too early to tell right now. For me, I’m just kind of focused on the task at hand and right now that’s the wrestling and that’s for October. I just want to put on a good show for October. And then I’ll see what happens after that, if I want to keep doing some more wrestling, get a fight, my options are open.”

At the moment, however, he is really enjoying his time with AAA. He said that he is learning new things and enjoying his time there. He mentioned that interacting with the crowd was something that he always wanted to do, but had not had the chance to do.

However, there is someone he would love to wrestle.

“I would consider wrestling Brock, yes. But I think the match in my mind that I would pick out against anybody would be The Rock. I want to wrestle The Rock.”

With the Rock in Hollywood, that fight might not be possible, but if Velasquez ever comes to the WWE, they might arrange a special match like that to happen at some point if the Rock were to agree.

