UFC News: Carla Esparza reveals fans in Mexico poured beer on her; provides updates on arm condition

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 23 Sep 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carla Esparza

Carla Esparza was certainly up against the wall when she faced Alexa Grasso at UFC Mexico. The hostile crowd was well and truly hostile, and that became even more apparent later in the night after the main event was called off. On top of that, she was facing one of the top fighters in the women's division and hometown favorite Alexa Grasso.

She was able to overcome all odds and win the fight, only to be reacted to with boos. She revealed that some fans had gone even further in their attempt to make their feelings about her defeating Grasso known.

Carla Esparza reveals fan poured a beer on her

After the fight was over, Esparza was greeted with a cacophony of boos. Some of the jeers were so loud that it was almost impossible for her to hear anything else or for the fans at home to hear her post-fight interview.

The home crowd was incensed at the loss that Alexa Grasso had suffered there.

Things became even worse soon.

Esparza revealed later that there were some bad elements present in the crowd, and that as she was walking back, fans poured beer on her.

“I understand the Mexican fans are so passionate, and they really stand behind their fighters. I’ve definitely fought in a lot of people’s hometowns, and this was definitely the most passionate crowd I’ve ever been in front of. The sad thing was, there were a couple of bad seeds in the crowd. I was walking out and someone poured beer on me. It made me really sad, because people win and lose, but you can’t control the judges. I felt that I fairly won the fight. It was just really sad for me.” — h/t Bloody Elbow

Carla Esparza gives an update about her arm

During the fight, Carla Esparza was put in an armbar as Alexa Grasso really put some torque on the lock. Such was the ferocity of the lock that nearly everyone was sure that Esparza would have to tap out from being on the end of such a lock. She did not and was able to get out to continue and win the fight.

Advertisement

Esparza has now given an update, and although she has revealed that her arm is indeed sore, she will be able to return to action before too long.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!