×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Cat Zingano provides medical update on her injured eye

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
45   //    31 Dec 2018, 01:19 IST

Megan Anderson vs Cat Zingano
Megan Anderson vs Cat Zingano

What's the story?

Following the aftermath of UFC 232, Octagon veteran Cat Zingano claimed in an official statement that her eye is definitely going to be better following the bizarre incident in her bout against Megan Anderson.

In case you didn't know...

At tonight's UFC 232 Preliminary Card, Megan Anderson defeated Cat Zingano in brutal fashion in a bout which definitely had its ups and downs. Early in her Featherweight fight against Anderson, Cat Zingano was caught by a left high kick and one of Anderson's toes poked Zingano in the eye.

This eventually led to Zingano backing off almost immediately against the cage, as referee Marc Goddard didn't allow further time for the eye poke, continuing the fight as usual. Within a few seconds, Anderson landed a few punches and the fight was done, as Zingano, who by this point was clearly in a lot of pain, wasn't allowed to take a further beating by Goddard who ended the fight via TKO in favor of Megan Anderson.

The heart of the matter

After the conclusion of UFC 232, Cat Zingano took it to her official Instagram and Twitter handle and posted an update on her eye injury. Zingano noted that she was initially worried about her eye possibly being ruptured, however, the doctors have further reported that Zingano's eye will be okay, as she thanked everyone for their concern.

Below is the social media post Cat Zingano posted following her loss at UFC 232:

What's next?

Cat Zingano, who moved up to the Featherweight Division after having being challenged Ronda Rousey for the Bantamweight Title in the past, suffered a very questionable and controversial loss, to say the least.

However, from here onwards, we definitely hope that Zingano's eye gets better and she gets well soon. As far as Megan Anderson is concerned, the former Invicta FC Champion will look forward to a brighter future in the UFC.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Cat Zingano
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
The best and worst from UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises from UFC 232
RELATED STORY
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2: Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cris Cyborg will beat Amanda Nunes
RELATED STORY
UFC 232: Fighters and pros react to one of the best...
RELATED STORY
UFC 232 Preview: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2
RELATED STORY
UFC 232 Fight Results: Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano...
RELATED STORY
UFC 232: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
UFC 232: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones goes off on reporter following a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us