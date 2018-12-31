UFC News: Cat Zingano provides medical update on her injured eye

Megan Anderson vs Cat Zingano

What's the story?

Following the aftermath of UFC 232, Octagon veteran Cat Zingano claimed in an official statement that her eye is definitely going to be better following the bizarre incident in her bout against Megan Anderson.

In case you didn't know...

At tonight's UFC 232 Preliminary Card, Megan Anderson defeated Cat Zingano in brutal fashion in a bout which definitely had its ups and downs. Early in her Featherweight fight against Anderson, Cat Zingano was caught by a left high kick and one of Anderson's toes poked Zingano in the eye.

This eventually led to Zingano backing off almost immediately against the cage, as referee Marc Goddard didn't allow further time for the eye poke, continuing the fight as usual. Within a few seconds, Anderson landed a few punches and the fight was done, as Zingano, who by this point was clearly in a lot of pain, wasn't allowed to take a further beating by Goddard who ended the fight via TKO in favor of Megan Anderson.

The heart of the matter

After the conclusion of UFC 232, Cat Zingano took it to her official Instagram and Twitter handle and posted an update on her eye injury. Zingano noted that she was initially worried about her eye possibly being ruptured, however, the doctors have further reported that Zingano's eye will be okay, as she thanked everyone for their concern.

Below is the social media post Cat Zingano posted following her loss at UFC 232:

What's next?

Cat Zingano, who moved up to the Featherweight Division after having being challenged Ronda Rousey for the Bantamweight Title in the past, suffered a very questionable and controversial loss, to say the least.

However, from here onwards, we definitely hope that Zingano's eye gets better and she gets well soon. As far as Megan Anderson is concerned, the former Invicta FC Champion will look forward to a brighter future in the UFC.

