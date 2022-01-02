"It did not work from jump street" - Chael Sonnen claims that Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight would have bombed

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury was supposed to be the fight that would finally see Paul take on a professional boxer, thereby validating his skills inside the ring. However, Chael Sonnen believes otherwise. According to Sonnen, the fight was the wrong way to go.

Chael Sonnen speculated about the reasons behind the unimpressive sales of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-views. He admitted that he was expecting the fight to do much better.

The former UFC middleweight opined that a Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul pay-per-view would have done worse. Sonnen believes 'TNT' was not interested in taking the fight from the get go.

According to Chael Sonnen:

"It's the wrong way to go. Nobody wanted to see that fight and I mean nobody. Fury didn't want the fight... Nobody wanted to see that fight in the first place. That thing was going to bomb. To bring in Fury as though that satisfied the component that was missing of Jake taking on a true boxer and then to find out that Fury's record, his opponent's combined record was four wins and 138 losses... When that gets revealed the viewer then realizes we're duped... That was never looked into to embarrass Fury or discredit Fury. That was looked into as a way of taking away from Paul should he be successful. All anybody wants is Paul to lose. Fine. That's just fine. There's no issue with that I'm just sharing with you, the Fury fight never worked. It did not work from jump street."

Is Tommy Fury eager to reschedule Jake Paul fight?

Tommy Fury, who was supposed to lock horns with Jake Paul, cited a broken rib and subsequent chest infection as the reasons he withdrew from the fight.

However, as far as Fury and his camp are concerned, this saga is far from over. Frank Warren recently opened up to Sky Sports about setting up a fight between the two sometime in 2022:

"We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022. Jake said that Tommy Fury was ‘lucky’ he wasn’t in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury. A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley."

While Tommy Fury wants to get back into the squared circle, Jake Paul has revealed that he would like to take a short break before getting into the ring again. Whether or not a fight between the two will take place in 2022 is something that remains to be seen.

