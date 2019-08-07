UFC News: Chael Sonnen possibly reveals Conor McGregor's return fight opponent

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor.

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's return is one of the most widely searched and discussed topics on the Internet. There is no dearth of rumours as well. Ever since his humbling loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor has been 'tentatively scheduled' to face a host of fighters, but none of the fights have happened inside the Octagon.

Chael Sonnen, though, is optimistic about UFC's next possible move for McGregor. The American Gangster said that the UFC has to book Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal as it is a fight that makes sense on all fronts.

In case you didn't know...

We all know what happened in McGregor's last fight. The Notorious One was finished in the fourth round by Khabib at UFC 229 in October last year, however, the post-fight brawl between the two camps took the focus away from The Eagle's dominant performance.

McGregor was suspended for six months and fined $50,000 for his role in the fracas. While his ban ended in April 2019, making him eligible to return at any given time now, the former dual-weight champion isn't in the mood to rush into anything.

On the flipside, Masvidal certainly is in a rush to reach the top of the Welterweight pack. Gamebred created history in his last fight by notching up the fastest knockout in UFC history when he put Ben Askren to sleep with a flying knee.

The heart of the matter

On a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen suggested that Dana White could be contemplating booking Masvidal vs. McGregor for an explosive fight.

Sonnen explained:

“Conor vs. Masvidal is a really big fight. It’s heel vs. heel. It’s bad guy vs. bad guy. Who could be worse? It’s amazing. From a box office standpoint, it’s amazing. And I feel as though the storyline has already been laid a little bit and Conor does need something to do and Masvidal does deserve something big to do.

“I’m not predicting for you guys that you’re going to see Masvidal and Conor next, I’m not. But what I am saying is it is not a discussion or a narrative that needs to be just brushed off the table.

"It’s on the table. It’s on the table for sure. Something great is going to happen for Jorge Masvidal. Something great always happens for Conor McGregor. We get it. It’s worth talking about.” H/t Credit: MMANews

What's next?

Masvidal has already expressed his desire to face McGregor if the opportunity comes his way and has stated that he has nothing but respect for the Irishman.

McGregor is expected to return to action in the first half of 2020 and if you ask us, we would let UFC take all our money to have Gamebred and Notorious go toe-to-toe inside the Octagon.