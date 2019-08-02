UFC News: Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones' drawing abilities, calls him 'stupid'

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen prior to their title fight

What's the story?

Mixed Martial Arts veteran Chael Sonnen has admitted that Jon Jones is arguably the best fighter in the game today, however, simultaneously, 'The American Gangster' has been very critical of the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

In a recently released interview on his official YouTube channel, Sonnen pointed out Jones' drawing inabilities to his fights.

In case you didn't know...

After serving another suspension due to potential doping violation by USADA, Jon Jones made his Octagon return at UFC 232 in a rematch against Alexander Gustaffson for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones defeated Gustafsson by technical knockout in the third round to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

At UFC 235, Jones marked his first successful title defense when he defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision. At the recently concluded UFC 239 pay-per-view, Jones defeated Thiago Santos in order to retain his Light Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

According to Chael Sonnen, current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is one of the best fighters to ever step foot into the Octagon, however, he doesn't have the abilities to sell out fights.

Sonnen added that Jones is not gonna fight in front of a sold-out arena for a meaningful period of time and further said that he needs the help of his arch-rival, Daniel Cormier, to sell out arenas. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Jon Jones is stupid. Jon Jones is one of the best fighters to ever fight and he doesn’t fight to sold out arenas, and he’s not gonna fight in front of a sold out arena for a meaningful period of time."

What's next?

Jon Jones is reportedly looking to make his Octagon return in December and could potentially lock horns with Jan Blachowicz, who respectfully called out the Light Heavyweight Champion.

On the other hand, Light Heavyweight prospects Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker are also in contention for a shot at the 205-pound title.