UFC News: Chael Sonnen wants to see Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal grudge match

Anurag Mitra 16 Nov 2019, 23:54 IST

Chael Sonnen

The feud between Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is taking an interesting turn as former fighters and fans are increasingly getting attracted to a possible fight between the pair.

The beef started when Nate Diaz's elder brother Nick called out Masvidal for saying that he would baptize Nate ahead of their fight at UFC 244. Nick also proclaimed that he is the true “BMF” of the fight game. In response to the call-out, Masvidal said he was confused if the elder Diaz brother called him out for a fight or for going on a walk.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has expressed the desire to witness the pair lock horns some time in the future. Speaking on ESPN Radio, Sonnen said that he thinks this fight will be bigger than the main event at UFC 244.

“Just for fun right now, I think Nick would be the bigger fight. Don’t forget, I’m not insulting Nate. Nate just sold out Madison Square Garden, had the rocking attendance, had the President in attendance. I’m not slighting Nate but don’t you agree with me? I mean come on, there would be something special if big brother stepped in to get redemption for little brother.”