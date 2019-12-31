UFC News: Chang Sung Jung claims he is the tougher opponent for Alexander Volkanovski, not Max Holloway

“The Korean Zombie” Chang Sung Jung believes that he will cut short current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's reign if he gets another shot at him. Jung is coming off a huge win in front of his hometown crowd against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Busan. Immediately after his fight with Edgar, Jung called out the current champion Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is currently recovering from a hand injury he suffered during his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 245 and Jung wants to be the first one to face him when he returns. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Jung said that he would be a tougher nut to crack for the champion than Holloway.

“I’m eager to know when he will be back. I think I’d be able to beat Volkanovski easier than Holloway could.”

Jung revealed that he hadn't premeditated the call-out of Volkanovski, but more of a spur of the moment thing.

“I had this thought in the back of my head where, ‘If I were to knock Frankie out, I’d have the right to call Volkanovski out.’ Then it happened way too soon during the first round, and without hesitation, I called him out.”