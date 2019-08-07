UFC News: Chris Weidman on Luke Rockhold's 'bittersweet' loss

UFC 194: Weidman vs. Rockhold

What's the story?

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has shared his thoughts on Luke Rockhold's devastating loss at the hands on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July.

Weidman admitted that he had always hoped he would get a chance to avenge his loss to Rockhold from UFC 194, but is now beginning to doubt a rematch will ever come to fruition...

In case you didn't know...

Weidman and Rockhold have a long and storied history together. Going into their first meeting, Weidman had an incredible record on 13-0 in MMA, but was handed his first loss by Rockhold via TKO. Since then Weidman has been set on one day getting his win back.

The heart of the matter...

Both Rockhold and Weidman are former UFC middleweight champions, however the regular weight cuts to 185lbs seem to have taken a significant toll on the bodies of both fighters - with both announcing a move up to light heavyweight this year.

Although Rockhold was dealt with fairly comfortably by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, it was only his first outing at 205lbs, so there is still a very real possibility that he can turn his fortunes around should he continue to compete in MMA.

On the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Weidman was seen sharing his thoughts.

“It’s kind of bittersweet to see him go out there because I didn’t think he looked good. I thought he was slow, tired and to see him get knocked out like that again, he’s been off for so long already. I was supposed to fight him back in November and he pulled out and then he was off until just recently so I don’t know what’s up for him next but one part of me is like, ‘I want to be the guy that’s in there with him,’ but now the other part of me is like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be around much longer and whether he’s going to retire or not.'”

What's next?

Weidman will look to kick-start his light heavyweight career when he steps into the cage with Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN 6 in October.