UFC News: Chris Weidman reveals why he had to talk trash ahead of his fight with Anderson Silva

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman recently revealed an interesting story regarding the trash talk he was made to indulge in ahead of his middleweight title fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 162. The All-American revealed that he wasn't much of a trash talker, and it was only thanks to Dana White that he was made to channel his inner Chael Sonnen.

"[Dana said] ‘You’re not promoting the f***** fight. Ticket sales aren’t looking good, pay-per-view numbers aren’t looking good already.’ … So I hear this and I was in my house and I was like a ghost."

He said that he felt anxious because he didn't know how to talk trash and was about to face someone like Silva.

"Why can’t I go out there and fight and win. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to beat this guy. Isn’t that enough?’ It wasn’t."

Weidman, who made history at UFC 162 by beating The Spider in a second-round KO and handing Silva his first defeat in the UFC, also talked about the tweet that he came up with before the fight.

19 more days till I become World Champ and beat the GOAT Anderson Silva! #teamweidman #ufc162 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 18, 2013

“I came up with a tweet. I don’t remember exactly what it was. Basically, a little bit of talking s***, how I’m going to beat Anderson Silva. I copy and paste it, I text Dana. I’m like ‘hey, just do you know, I put this out. Hopefully, that makes you happy. There’s more to come (H/T Credits:Bloodyelbow)

The All American further clarified that he doesn't want to show Dana in a bad light and this conversation between them was a one-off