UFC News: Chris Weidman wants to "shock the world" again, dethrone Jon Jones

UFC 230 Weidman v Souza

A big debut awaits

Chris Weidman makes his long-overdue Light Heavyweight debut this October 18th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He faces up-and-coming contender Dominick Reyes and will look to stop the latter's momentum in his tracks and eventually set himself up for a dream fight against Light Heavyweight King Jon Jones.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Weidman spoke about dethroning Jon Jones, how it compares to the Anderson Silva upset and not being particularly impressed with Jones' performances lately.

"He's the guy I'm gunning for"

When asked about facing Jon Jones and how it compares to his big upset over Anderson Silva years ago, Weidman said:

“Being the guy that shocks the world, not once but twice, against what people think are the greatest of all time, and against someone that most people think can’t even be beaten …

And that’s where Anderson Silva was when I fought him, and this is where Jon Jones is right now. So that motivates the hell out of me. That’s the legacy I want.”

Weidman said that it doesn't matter which division, he's comfortable against whoever he is inside the Octagon.

Jon Jones being the champ, he’s the guy that I’m gunning for and he’s the guy I kind of always wanted to fight. When I was even 185-pound champion, I knew at some point we were going to fight, and so I see that at some point.

While Weidman does hope that a win over Dominick Reyes will set him up for a fight against Jones, he isn't sure just yet. Weidman even admitted that he hasn't been very impressed with Jones lately and his lack of finishing his fights, even stating: "he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there."

He did praise Jones' ability to adapt to adversity during fights but believes that he has what it takes to beat him.

