UFC News: Claudio Silva contemplates attacking Conor McGregor in Ireland to attract attention

Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019

They say hard work and sacrifice always bear fruit but unfortunately for some, that is certainly not the case. UFC welterweight Claudio Silva has been on a roll since joining the promotion, having won all five of his fights inside the Octagon including a high-profile win over British fighter Leon Edwards but a fight against the top-ranked fighters in the division still eludes him.

The Brazilian wonders what he must do in order to attract the attention of the top draw in the promotion. Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'Hannibal' spoke about how the promotion is still uncertain about his next opponent.

“I see a lot of people get signed and booked to fight in Brasilia, but the UFC still don’t know what’s next for me. Nothing against those fighters, but I’m 5-0 in the UFC and deserve more attention.”

Silva is undefeated in professional MMA, and has amassed a record of 14 wins and no losses but he is frustrated because he is still not being booked against top-ranked fighters. Now desperate, the fighter is contemplating doing something drastic to draw the UFC's attention - traveling to Ireland and mauling former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

“If I’m beating everyone and still not getting someone ranked, I’ll go after Conor McGregor in Ireland and leave him unconscious in the middle of the street, since he’s the tap machine. That’s one of the plans I have, but I’m sure I’d get kicked out of the organization if I do that. I think I would get arrested. McGregor would go to the police station and press charges against me.”

Silva mentioned pleading with the UFC to let him compete at the London event next year but since most of the guys in the division are 'scared' of him, he hasn't been booked yet.

“Look at my wins, look at the guys I’ve beaten,” Silva said. “If I don’t fight in Brasilia, I’ve already told them to put me in the London card. I want to be the main event in London. I beat Leon Edwards. He has a bigger name, but I beat him. I want a ranked opponent, but they don’t give me one. How am I going to (be in the) top 15 if ranked fighters are scared to fight me? The UFC should force them to fight me."