UFC News: CM Punk talks about possible future runs in WWE and UFC

Will CM Punk be back in UFC or WWE?

What's the story?

CM Punk recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN (For any quotes taken from the article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda), where he talked about his movie and television career. During the interview, he addressed the two questions everyone always has when they talk to him.

He talked about the future of his career in MMA and the possibility of a run in UFC, as well as the possibility of returning to WWE at some point in the future.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk is a former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, and during his run with the Professional Wrestling Titans, had the distinction of being one of the top stars of his time, causing a resurgence in wrestling with his now infamous 'Pipe Bomb'.

He would eventually leave the company due to frustration with the way he was booked, and his own injuries. WWE ended up sending him a letter, firing him on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee.

He then went and competed in the UFC, but unfortunately for him was unable to find any success there.

He lost to Mickey Gall in his first fight due to submission in the first round, and to Mike Jackson in the second one at UFC 225, where he went the full three rounds, but ultimately lost by Unanimous Decision.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk appeared on the first Live Interview with Ariel Helwani since his loss at UFC 225. He talked about his two UFC fights positively, as despite losing, he was glad he took the chances when he did.

He talked about getting back to training after his movie, and a future in MMA. He said that he did not want to close the chapter of his life in Mixed Martial Arts, while not having a solid plan for when his next fight would happen.

When Helwani asked if he wanted to continue fighting in the UFC, and if there was a chance of his return happening to UFC. He said that while he was not ruling out UFC, it did not make sense of UFC return happening.

Punk revealed that Dana White had felt he should not fight in the UFC after the first time, and so it was unlikely he thought Punk should be there now.

"I don't think it's UFC or bust, but I am in a weird position if you know what I mean. There are other places out there, but would I go, should I go? ... The world is my oyster, and I am fortunate enough to be able to pick and choose. You know me, I am brutally honest, I don't think it would make a lot of sense for me to fight in the UFC again, but we will have to wait and see what happens."

He talked about not watching the fight against Mike Jackson back, and said that he would not in the future.

When asked about a return to wrestling, CM Punk admitted that there was nothing that interested him in wrestling at the moment. He clearly stated that he wanted to focus more on his movies and television career and with the Ultimate Beast Fighter coming out soon, that was his focus. He

When asked if any wrestling promotions had offered him anything since the fight in June.

"No, I'm a hard guy to get hold of Ariel... If you really want to get a hold of me you can, but it's harder to get a hold of me than other people."

He continued on to say that he loved the lifestyle he had at the moment.

What's next?

It appears that CM Punk is not ready to come back to either UFC or WWE, and in fact does not have fixed plans for a return to Mixed Martial Arts.

However, he has co-hosted Ultimate Beast Fighter, which is out on Netflix right now with nine episodes. You can see the whole interview here:

