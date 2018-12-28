×
UFC News: Coach Brandon Gibson talks about Jon Jones possibly moving up to Heavyweight

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    28 Dec 2018, 18:47 IST

Jon Jones with Brandon Gibson (right)
Jon Jones with Brandon Gibson (right)

What's the story?

While recently speaking with Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour, Jon Jones' coach Brandon Gibson claimed that a move to the Heavyweight Division would definitely be an easy task for the former two-time Light Heavyweight Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones will be making his return to the Octagon this Sunday at UFC 232, as the former two-time Light Heavyweight Champion gets set to make his return against arch-rival Alexander Gustafsson in a highly awaited rematch from 2013.

Jones' last fight in the Octagon took place way back at UFC 214 when he defeated Daniel Cormier to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Title for the second time.

The heart of the matter

During a recent conversation with Luke Thomas, Jon Jones' head coach Brandon Davis stated that Jones' focus is solely on the Light Heavyweight Division right now but a day will definitely come when he decides to jump one up to the Heavyweight Division. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I think the day will come. I think Jon’s focus right now is just to continue his light heavyweight reign and solidify his legacy as a light heavyweight. Maybe the day will come where it’s at heavyweight, but I don’t think it’s right around the corner.

A move up to the Heavyweight Division might not be in Jones' mind right now but when the time comes, Gibson feels that moving one up shouldn't be much of a problem for the Jonny Bones.

“It’s not something we’re talking about, but if the right opportunity came, I think it would be easy for Jon."
“I don’t think he’d put on a massive amount of weight or anything like that. I think he could go in there at kind of a more cruiserweight, like a 225, 235, and have a tremendous amount of success against these guys. I mean, I saw it all of the [rounds we’ve done] sparring against well known heavyweights out of the JacksonWink gym, so I know Jon’s capable of it. I think his focus right now is a light heavyweight reign though.”

What's next?

Jon Jones will make his Octagon return this Sunday at UFC 232, as he and Alexander Gustafsson get set to fight out for the Light Heavyweight Title once again.

