UFC News: Coach John Kavanagh claims Conor McGregor's knowledge about fighting exceeds that of his whole coaching team

While the coaches of other fighters would generally spend hours studying the opponents and trying to figure out the flaws in their game, Conor McGregor's coaches have adopted a different approach for the Irishman's training camp ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Speaking to the Mac Life, McGregor's coach Kavanagh revealed his approach towards the camp ahead of the Irishman's comeback fight. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“With Conor’s fighting IQ and his understanding of the game, this training camp is about all of providing him an environment where he gets different looks, different feels, and support him. Where he wants the training camp to go, with intensities, and listening to him."

"He has days where he wants to push hard and days where he wants to slow down. It’s not so much about us coaches sitting down to game plan and then filling Conor in. Conor knows more about fighting than the rest of us put together.”

Kavanagh said that the former two-division champion is happy because he doesn't have to go through a grueling weight-cut ahead of his upcoming fight on 18th January against Cerrone. He explained why he believes the fight will be decided in the later rounds and said that they are preparing for that possibility.

“I could see it being in the championship rounds. That’s the mindset I personally have – and be ready for that. Now, he could spark him in seconds. But there’s a bit of extra weight involved, so I think in the later rounds.”