UFC News: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong confirmed for UFC on ESPN 7

UFC 239: Song Yadong defeated Alejandro Perez at the PPV in spectacular fashion

Fresh from their individual wins over Alejandro Perez, Cody Stamann and Song Yadong got the fight they both wanted leading up to UFC on ESPN 7. The bout between the two Bantamweight MMA fighters was announced by UFC on Wednesday for the December 7 event.

Previous victories of Stamann and Yadong

Stamann was the first to claim his victory over the former UFC Latin America Bantamweight winner, Alejandro Perez at UFC 235. The win was a bounce back from a loss against Aljamain Sterling, his only loss in his five Octagon outings.

Yadong achieved the feat at UFC 239 by knocking Perez out and also winning a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night”. The victory took his current streak in UFC to four straight wins.

Both the fighters hoped to fight someone top-ranked after their respective wins. Stamann had a fight scheduled with Rob Font at UFC on ESPN+ 12 but got ruled out of it owing to a shoulder injury. But now faced against 13th ranked Song Yadong, the 10th ranked fighter seems to have found his match for the next fight.

Clearly, both the fighters should be looking forward to the bout as an opportunity to prove their mettle against a top-ranked name of the UFC, just like they wanted.

UFC on ESPN 7 will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C on December 7, featuring former K-1 and Strikeforce Champion Alistair Overeem against Walt Haris for the main event. The line-up for the night until now is as follows:

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Aspen Ladd

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Claudia Gadelha

Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve

Cortney Casey vs. Virna Jandiroba

Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

