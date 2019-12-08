UFC News: Cody Stamann vs Song Yadong ends in controversial decision

Controversy struck!

There was controversy in the Octagon at UFC DC in the bout between Cody Stamann and Song Yadong as the judges scored it as a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28). Song Yadong had a point deducted in the first round after an illegal knee.

Though Stamann seemed unfazed, it seemed as though that would have made the difference to pick up the decision victory. However, that wasn't the case and there was a lot of shock. It seemed as though Stamann was more dominant throughout the fight, using his superior grappling and top game to dominate Yadong.

With the draw, Song Yadong's undefeated streak in the UFC stays intact as he has wins over Felipe Arantes, Vince Morales, and Alejandro Perez. It's going to be interesting to see how UFC handles this. Stamann will certainly appeal to have the result changed and in this case, it's possible that it could happen.

Everyone seemed puzzled at the decision and a photo of the scorecards was revealed, giving insight into the way the judges scored the contest. Even after that, the entire decision seems a bit bizarre and puts into question the kind of judging that happens in such cases.

