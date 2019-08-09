UFC News: Colby Covington banned from show for disrespecting former women's champion

Covington just can't stop being controversial.

What's the story?

Give him a live microphone and Colby Covington just can't control himself now can he?

The former interim Welterweight Champion was on Sirius XM's MMA Tonight show where he got into an unwanted argument with Miesha Tate. His trash talk exceeded permissible levels and he was subsequently banned from making appearances on the show going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Covington headlined the UFC Newark card on August 3rd 2019 against Robbie Lawler. 'Chaos' was at his best in the main event as he dominantly defeated the former Welterweight Champion via unanimous decision.

He was subjected to intense criticism for his repugnant post-fight reference of Matt Hughes' train accident. Despite taking shots at Lawler, Covington would later call the Ruthless One a legend while responding to a Jon Jones tweet.

He is now busy building up towards his title fight against Kamaru Usman and the champion and challenger have been going hammer and tongs at each with the verbal assaults.

The heart of the matter

On the MMA Tonight show, Covington was grilled by Miesha Tate over his comments on Lawler in the build-up and aftermath of UFC Newark.

Covington fired off a personal attack at Tate, saying:

"It gets back to me. All the people say how (you say) negative thoughts about me, and how I’m this and that. I just think it’s very hypocritical, because I don’t think you’re a perfect person. You might have some skeletons in your closet, as well.”

Tate clarified that she was not targeting Covington and that she has never been a fan of trash talking. Covington didn't budge and accused Tate of getting famous by posting pictures on the internet and losing to Ronda Rousey. He also deemed her unsuitable to be ONE Championship's Vice President.

The former Women's Bantamweight Champion responded sharply, saying:

"I don’t even know what to say right now. It’s kind of crazy that you would go on that level just because I have an opinion, that you as an American should have respect for the fact that at least I have the b***s to say it to your face, and that’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to it. I did not put you down as a person. You put me down as a person.”

MMA Tonight host Ryan McKinnell came to Tate's defence when he said, "You realize that that’s part of her job description right? She’s transitioned to being an analyst to give her thoughts on the sport. You are a part of the sport. You make headlines for controversy, and you also made headlines for the exciting fights you put on like you did Saturday. It’s not a personal vendetta against Colby Covington.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie

Covington stated that he was only trying to defend himself but McKinnell had rightfully made up his mind to bury the controversial Welterweight.

Despite being told to stop with his distasteful tirades, Covington continued with the shots until he was told by McKinnell that he was banned from appearing on the show in the future.

What's next?

Covington needs to put the brakes on talking smack as he crossed the line a long time ago. The former interim Welterweight champion is expected to face Kamaru Usman later this year for the title and rest assured, there will be ample fireworks on the road to the unscheduled bout.