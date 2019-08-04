UFC News: Colby Covington brings up Matt Hughes's train accident to taunt Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington

What's the story?

Colby Covington (15-1) was set to face Robbie Lawler in the Octagon in the main event of UFC Newark. Covington is known infamously for his trash-talk in and outside the Octagon, a character he has adopted. At UFC on ESPN 5, Lawler was outclassed by Covington in the headliner of the night, as he was completely dominated for all 5 rounds of the bout.

However, dominating his opponent was not enough for Colby Covington. After the fight was over and he was declared the winner, Covington brought up Matt Hughes' train crash accident during his victory speech -- all to taunt an opponent he had already defeated.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2017, Matt Hughes was seriously injured, when a truck that he was driving was hit by a train in Raymond, Illinois. He was then immediately taken to a hospital via airlift.

Hughes had approached a railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks in his pickup truck which crossed the tracks directly in front of a train. The train hit the passenger side of the truck and he was severely injured, with head trauma.

The heart of the matter

Given how Matt Hughes suffered a serious accident, it might have been considered a topic that was not worth bringing up. However, Colby Covington does not function like the rest of the world. Hughes still suffers from the injuries he sustained in the accident, but Covington brought it up to taunt Robbie Lawler.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned here tonight. It’s a lesson Robbie Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes. You stay off the track when the train is coming through.”

Part of Covington's character is that he pushes being disrespectful. However, this might have been pushing it too far.

What's next?

Colby Covington may have gone too far with his comments. Only time will tell how others react. Meanwhile, it appears that Covington is going to get a shot at the UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman.